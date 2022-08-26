Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Inmates file launch lawsuit to get lawyers within 2 weeks

A group of jail inmates waiting for public defenders to represent them filed a lawsuit Tuesday asking a judge to force the state to assign attorneys to indigent defendants within two weeks of their first court appearance.

