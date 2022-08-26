Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / EPA to designate ‘forever chemicals’ as hazardous substances

EPA to designate ‘forever chemicals’ as hazardous substances

The Environmental Protection Agency on Friday designated "forever chemicals" that have been used in cookware, carpets and firefighting foams as hazardous substances, clearing the way for quicker cleanup of the group of toxic compounds known as PFAS.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 