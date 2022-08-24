Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Judge poised to allow help for disabled Wisconsin voters

Judge poised to allow help for disabled Wisconsin voters

A federal judge in Wisconsin signaled Wednesday that he will allow voters with disabilities to get help returning their ballots this fall, despite a state Supreme Court ruling that cast doubt on such assistance and state law suggesting it is not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 