Deadline extended for Waukesha County Circuit Court applicants

Gov. Tony Evers announced on July 29 that he is seeking applicants for the Waukesha County Circuit Court-Branch 7. On Friday, the governor announced he is extending the application deadline for the appointment. Application materials must now be received no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2.

The appointment will fill a vacancy created by Judge Maria Lazar’s election to the Court of Appeals, District II. The new judge will complete a term ending July 31, 2023.

To apply, email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov.

The application can be found on the “Apply to Serve” page on Evers’ website at www.evers.wi.gov.

Applicants with questions about the judicial selection process may contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.