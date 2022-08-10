Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Wisconsin woman in Slender Man attack drops release request

Wisconsin woman in Slender Man attack drops release request

One of two Wisconsin women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man has withdrawn her petition for release.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 