Jarchow: Unite behind Eric Toney in Wisconsin AG race

Jarchow: Unite behind Eric Toney in Wisconsin AG race

A former state representative who says he "came up just short" in the Republican primary race for Wisconsin attorney general urged his supporters Wednesday to unite behind Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.

