Home / Legal News / Rittenhouse attorney to defend stabbing case in Wisconsin

Rittenhouse attorney to defend stabbing case in Wisconsin

The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse get acquitted on murder charges says he will represent a Minnesota man accused in the stabbing death of a teenager during a tubing trip in western Wisconsin.

