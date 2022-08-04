Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Police chief took Army base roles despite harassment claims

A former police chief was able to move between postings at U.S. Army bases despite allegations that he sexually harassed women at one base and that his poor behavior may have played a role in a coworker's suicide, according to Army documents obtained by the Wisconsin State Journal.

