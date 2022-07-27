Chintamaneni joins Husch Blackwell’s Milwaukee Office

Smitha Chintamaneni has joined Husch Blackwell’s Financial Services and Capital Markets industry group as a partner in the firm’s Milwaukee office.

Chintamaneni is a real estate and tax attorney who routinely assists clients with difficult, project-related challenges, including eminent domain disputes, taxation, transactions, zoning, permitting and land use. She represents both private businesses and individuals, as well as governmental entities, and also has substantial litigation experience in state and federal courts. She has also made oral arguments in front of the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals.

Prior to her arrival at Husch Blackwell, Chintamaneni served as a partner with the Milwaukee based law firm of von Briesen & Roper and served as the co-chair of that firm’s real estate group.

Chintamaneni is also a frequent author and speaker on eminent domain, condemnation and takings, and she is a past co-chair of the Milwaukee Bar Association’s Real Property Section. She also belongs to the Economic Development Committee of the Wisconsin Policy Forum and the Public Policy Committee of NAIOP’s Wisconsin chapter.