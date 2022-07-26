Reinhart’s Sholl named chair of State Bar Labor and Employment Law Section

Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren Shareholder Robert Sholl has been named chair of the State Bar of Wisconsin’s Labor and Employment Law Section.

Sholl will serve as chair for one year. The chair presides over and runs the section’s meetings and helps drive the agenda during the year.

The Labor and Employment Section of the State Bar aims to bring together all those who are interested in labor and employment law. More than 1,000 attorneys are members of the section. It annually produces five to seven continuing legal education programs on emerging labor/employment topics, provides an opportunity for section members to seek and share information with one another, publishes a monthly blog, conducts outreach to law students at Marquette Law School and at the University of Wisconsin Law School, and actively promotes diversity, equity and inclusion in the legal profession.

Sholl, a graduate of the University of Chicago Law School, is a shareholder in Reinhart’s Labor and Employment and Litigation practices, where he advises and defends employers in a range of labor and employment law matters. His employment practice encompasses employment discrimination, workplace harassment, non-compete agreements and breach of employment contract lawsuits before state and federal agencies and courts. Sholl defends employers in unemployment and worker’s compensation hearings, wage/hour disputes (including class actions) and employee health and safety disputes. His traditional labor practice includes collective bargaining, unfair labor practice hearings before the National Labor Relations Board and labor arbitrations.