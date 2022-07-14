Reinhart’s Heinrich, Stathas to lead practice groups

Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren has announced that Robert Heinrich and Lynn Stathas have been named practice group chairs of the Banking and Finance and Labor and Employment practices, respectively.

Heinrich represents banks and other lenders – as well as private and public borrowers – in all types of complex commercial lending arrangements. He focuses his finance practice on commercial lending facilities, structured finance transactions and Dodd-Frank regulatory compliance matters concerning swaps and derivatives. Heinrich also has a wealth of experience in securitizations and other structured finance transactions, including securitizations of a variety of asset classes (such as trade receivables, student loans, credit card receivables and health care receivables) and purchases and sales of receivables and other financial assets. In addition to his finance and transactional practice, Heinrich also serves as chair of the firm’s Food and Beverage Law Practice Group, where he has developed extensive experience with respect to the federal and state regulations pertaining to craft breweries and brewpubs.

Stathas helps business owners and leaders to strategically navigate complex labor, employment and workplace issues. As a shareholder in the firm’s Employee Benefits, Litigation and Labor and Employment practices, she handles discrimination, harassment, noncompete and confidentiality agreements, wrongful discharge, breach of contract, whistleblower, wage and hour, ERISA and FMLA matters, workplace investigations and more. She also defends class and collective actions.

She also serves as Reinhart’s deputy general counsel.