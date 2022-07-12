Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Jan. 6 panel probes ‘unhinged’ meeting, Trump rally call

By: Associated Press July 12, 2022 2:00 pm

The Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday divulged details of an "unhinged" late night meeting at the White House with defeated President Donald Trump's outside lawyers suggesting the military seize state voting machines in a last-ditch effort to pursue his false claims of voter fraud before he summoned a mob to the U.S. Capitol.

