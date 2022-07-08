Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wisconsin court says parents suing school can't be anonymous

Wisconsin court says parents suing school can’t be anonymous

By: Dan Shaw, dshaw@wislawjournal.com July 8, 2022 11:03 am

A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Friday that parents suing the Madison School District over its gender identity policies must disclose their names to opposing attorneys, but they don't have to be revealed to the district or be made public.

