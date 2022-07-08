Ruder Ware’s Burch certified as Elder Law attorney

The National Elder Law Foundation recently certified Ruder Ware Attorney Aric Burch as a Certified Elder Law Attorney — one of 12 in the state of Wisconsin. The only certification program approved by the American Bar Association for elder law, the program was developed to identify lawyers who have the enhanced knowledge, skills and experience to be properly identified as certified elder law attorneys to the public.

Licensed to practice law in Wisconsin and Illinois, Burch principally advises clients in the areas of elder law, including use of irrevocable trusts for asset protection, medical assistance eligibility and special needs trusts. In addition, Burch counsels clients on estate and trust planning, taxation, powers of attorney, probate and trust administration. He’s active in the professional elder law community through his membership in the national and Wisconsin state chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys in addition to serving on the board of directors for Wispact, Inc.