Home / Legal News / Man accused of damaging Capitol statues receives probation

Man accused of damaging Capitol statues receives probation

By: Associated Press July 7, 2022 12:13 pm

A Madison man charged with helping tear down two statues outside the state Capitol during a string of protests over racial injustice two years ago has been sentenced to three years of probation.

