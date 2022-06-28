Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wisconsin's Democratic AG sues to block state's abortion ban

Wisconsin’s Democratic AG sues to block state’s abortion ban

By: Associated Press June 28, 2022 1:45 pm

Wisconsin's Democratic attorney general filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging the state's 173-year-old abortion ban, arguing that statutes passed in the 1980s supersede the ban and it's so old no one can say it passed with the consent of modern generations.

