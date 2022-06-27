Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Michael Best secures over $100M in IP verdict

By: Ali Teske June 27, 2022 11:13 am

A team of Michael Best attorneys led by John Scheller secured over $100 million verdict for Raffel Systems this month.

