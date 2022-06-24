Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Legal News / Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion

Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion

By: Associated Press June 24, 2022 9:24 am

The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

