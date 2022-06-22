Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Republican lawmakers reject abortion ban repeal

Republican lawmakers reject abortion ban repeal

By: Associated Press June 22, 2022 3:02 pm

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' bid to repeal the battleground state's dormant abortion ban failed Wednesday after Republican lawmakers convened and immediately adjourned a special session without taking any action.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo