Home / Legal News / Legal profession mourns loss of D. Michael Guerin

Legal profession mourns loss of D. Michael Guerin

By: Ali Teske June 1, 2022 12:26 pm

In Loving Memory of D. Michael Guerin: 1940-2022

Milwaukee attorney and partner of Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, D. Michael Guerin has passed away after battling cancer. The firm announced the loss Wednesday.

Graduating from Marquette Law in 1974, Guerin joined GRGB in 1975 after working as a Milwaukee police officer and special agent at the Wisconsin Department of Justice. He practiced personal injury law, criminal law and civil litigation.

Throughout his career, he served as former president of the Milwaukee Bar Association (2000-2001) and State Bar of Wisconsin (2005-2006).  According to his firm, at his swearing-in ceremony for the State Bar, he told colleagues “I don’t treat myself real seriously, as most of you know. But I do treat my responsibilities to my profession very seriously.”

Arrangements will be announced by the firm in the near future.

