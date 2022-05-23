Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Wisconsin man sentenced in $2.4 million investment scheme

Wisconsin man sentenced in $2.4 million investment scheme

By: Associated Press May 23, 2022 9:54 am

A Wisconsin man convicted in a $2.4 million investment scheme involving more than 20 victims has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo