Wisconsin elections commission in GOP crosshairs

By: Associated Press May 12, 2022 2:08 pm

All four of the leading Republican candidates for Wisconsin governor want to either abolish or dramatically overhaul the GOP-created bipartisan commission that oversees elections in the state, moves that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers opposes.

