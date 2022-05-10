Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Blake drops civil rights lawsuit against Wisconsin officer

Blake drops civil rights lawsuit against Wisconsin officer

By: Associated Press May 10, 2022 9:57 am

Jacob Blake has dropped his federal civil rights lawsuit against the Wisconsin police officer who shot him during a domestic disturbance and left him paralyzed from the waist down.

