Is your firm's intake system working as well as it should?

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires May 6, 2022 1:58 pm

Intake is one of the most critical aspects of any law firm. But far too often firms don’t give the intake process the special attention it deserves. When that happens, money goes flying out the door.

