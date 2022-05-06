Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
DOJ secures $2,370,000 for Wisconsin Turbo Tax filers

DOJ secures $2,370,000 for Wisconsin Turbo Tax filers

By: Ali Teske May 6, 2022 2:19 pm

The Wisconsin Department of Justice secured $2,370,000 from the owner of TurboTax, Intuit Inc. (Intuit), for deceiving consumers into paying for tax services that should have been free.

Ali Teske is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or ateske@wislawjournal.com.

