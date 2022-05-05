Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Former hospital executive sentenced to 3 1/2 years for fraud

Former hospital executive sentenced to 3 1/2 years for fraud

By: Associated Press May 5, 2022 11:14 am

A federal judge has sentenced a former Janesville hospital executive to 3 1/2 years in prison for a multi-million dollar kickback scheme.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo