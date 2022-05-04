Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Panel suspends rule regulating pool standards at Wisconsin rental properties

Panel suspends rule regulating pool standards at Wisconsin rental properties

By: Ali Teske May 4, 2022 2:47 pm

Wisconsin homeowners are getting at least a temporary reprieve from a rule calling on them to obtain a commercial pool license before listing their pools or hot tubs on sites like Airbnb or VRBO.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo