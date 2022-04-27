Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Bond set at $1M for boy accused of killing Chippewa Falls girl

By: Associated Press April 27, 2022 2:22 pm

A judge set a $1 million cash bond Wednesday for a 14-year-old boy prosecutors say fatally strangled and then sexually assaulted a 10-year-old western Wisconsin girl.

