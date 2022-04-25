Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Man convicted in 1983 killing charged with hiding the corpse

Man convicted in 1983 killing charged with hiding the corpse

By: Associated Press April 25, 2022 9:56 am

A Wisconsin man is charged with recently hiding the corpse of a man he was convicted of killing in the early 1980s.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo