Kewaunee County man to pay $225k for violating manure management laws

Kewaunee County man to pay $225k for violating manure management laws

By: Ali Teske April 22, 2022 8:25 am

A civil judgment was secured against Johannes Wakker of Kewaunee County requiring him to pay $225,000 in monetary penalties for violations to Wisconsin’s manure management laws, Attorney General Josh Kaul announced.

