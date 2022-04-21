Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Milwaukee Justice Center announces 11th Annual Run for Justice

Milwaukee Justice Center announces 11th Annual Run for Justice

By: Ali Teske April 21, 2022 3:30 pm

The Milwaukee Justice Center announced the return to in-person participation of their 11th Annual Run for Justice.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo