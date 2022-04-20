Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Legal News / Woman charged in connection with ND shooting gets probation

Woman charged in connection with ND shooting gets probation

By: Associated Press April 20, 2022 1:31 pm

A Wisconsin woman arrested in connection with the death of a North Dakota man in 2021 has been sentenced to three years of probation and has agreed to testify at the trial of the defendant who's facing facing a murder charge.

