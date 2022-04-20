Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Obama relatives sue Milwaukee school alleging racial bias

By: Associated Press April 20, 2022 6:42 am

The brother of former first lady Michelle Obama and his wife are suing a private Milwaukee school alleging it refused to allow their two sons to re-enroll after they voiced concerns that racism and inappropriate conduct at the school had not been satisfactorily dealt with.

