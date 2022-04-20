Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Commentary / It’s Complicated: The Evolving Regulation of “Forever Chemicals” in Wisconsin

It’s Complicated: The Evolving Regulation of “Forever Chemicals” in Wisconsin

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires April 20, 2022 10:31 am

For the past several years, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (“WDNR”) has engaged in a multi-media effort to regulate the class of chemicals commonly referred to as “forever chemicals” in waters and soils in the state.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo