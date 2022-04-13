Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Firms struggle with calling employees back to the office as pandemic subsides

Firms struggle with calling employees back to the office as pandemic subsides

By: Ali Teske April 13, 2022 1:24 pm

Call it the great divide: Even as many legal professionals have grown accustomed to the conveniences of working remotely, more and more law firms are starting to expect them back in the office for at least a few days a week.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo