Walmart, Kohl’s settle over ‘eco-friendly’ rayon products

By: Associated Press April 11, 2022 6:54 am

Walmart and Kohl's are paying a combined $5.5 million in settlements after the Federal Trade Commission said they falsely marketed dozens of sheets and other home textile products as made of environmentally friendly bamboo, when they were actually rayon.

