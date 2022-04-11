Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Legal News / Michigan Adopts Uniform Bar Exam

Michigan Adopts Uniform Bar Exam

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires April 11, 2022 12:08 pm

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed HB 5541 that provides for the Michigan Bar Examination to consist of the Uniform Bar Examination (UBE), bringing Michigan in line with 40 other jurisdictions. The result will be to strengthen the bar examination to test lawyering skills in a manner not currently tested, provide for the transferability of bar exam scores, and continue to provide necessary accommodations for test takers with disabilities.

