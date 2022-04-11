Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Legalizing medical marijuana gets first public hearing

By: Associated Press April 11, 2022 3:55 pm

A Republican-authored bill to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin will be getting its first public hearing next week, achieving one goal of backers and the latest sign of progress for those who want to loosen the state's laws.

