Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Judge dismisses lawsuit over Dane County Jail death

Judge dismisses lawsuit over Dane County Jail death

By: Associated Press April 11, 2022 3:04 pm

A federal judge on Monday dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a man who died from a drug overdose in the Dane County Jail.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo