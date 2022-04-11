Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Cyclist gets 25 years in deadly road rage shooting

Cyclist gets 25 years in deadly road rage shooting

By: Associated Press April 11, 2022 11:30 am

A bicyclist convicted of killing an immigration lawyer who confronted him after a road rage incident in downtown Milwaukee has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

