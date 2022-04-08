Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Legal News / Wisconsin governor vetoes Republican election bills

Wisconsin governor vetoes Republican election bills

By: Associated Press April 8, 2022 2:34 pm

By SCOTT BAUER Associated Press MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is up for reelection in November, on Friday vetoed a package of bills passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature that would have made a series of changes to the battleground state's election laws. Republicans who fast-tracked the bills don't have the votes to override ...

