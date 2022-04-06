Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Lazar unseats Evers appointee Kornblum from Court of Appeals

Lazar unseats Evers appointee Kornblum from Court of Appeals

By: Associated Press April 6, 2022 6:44 am

Voters in southeastern Wisconsin elevated a conservative-backed Waukesha County judge to a state Court of Appeals seat on Tuesday in a race that took a sharp partisan turn and featured ads referring to the Waukesha Christmas parade killings.

