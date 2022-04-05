Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Legal Action of WI petitions Supreme Court, lower eviction record retention

Legal Action of WI petitions Supreme Court, lower eviction record retention

By: Ali Teske April 5, 2022 1:57 pm

Legal Action of Wisconsin filed a petition with the Supreme Court to amend small claims and eviction record retention policies.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo