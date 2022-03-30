Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Legal News / Reinhart’s Rusch appointed Wisconsin Chair of ACTEC

Reinhart’s Rusch appointed Wisconsin Chair of ACTEC

By: Ali Teske March 30, 2022 3:18 pm

Wendy Rusch of Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren’s Waukesha office has been appointed to serve as the Wisconsin State Chair of The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC), the firm announced Wednesday.

