Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Justices cast doubt on Texas immunity claim in vet’s lawsuit

Justices cast doubt on Texas immunity claim in vet’s lawsuit

By: Associated Press March 29, 2022 2:25 pm

The Supreme Court on Tuesday cast doubt on Texas' claim that it can't be sued by a former state trooper who says he was forced out of his job when he returned from Army service in Iraq.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo