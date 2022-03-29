Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Asked & Answered / Asked & Answered: Davis balancing time between law school, Miss Milwaukee duties

Asked & Answered: Davis balancing time between law school, Miss Milwaukee duties

By: Ali Teske March 29, 2022 2:29 pm

Crowned Miss Milwaukee 2022 in March, Jada Davis made history as the first Black woman to win the title in the organization’s 98-year run. A Milwaukee inner city native, Davis wears many hats with a diverse group of passions and interests.

Tagged with:

About Ali Teske

Ali Teske is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or ateske@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo