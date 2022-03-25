Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Wisconsin man settles for $1.25M after he was injured at a concert

Wisconsin man settles for $1.25M after he was injured at a concert

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires March 25, 2022 2:12 pm

A Wisconsin man whose foot was injured at a Garth Brooks concert in 2019 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis has received a $1.25 million settlement, part of which will be paid by Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, which oversees the stadium.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo