Evers appoints pair to Pardon Advisory Board, pardons 33

By: Ali Teske March 25, 2022 9:13 am

Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that he has appointed two additional members to the Governor's Pardon Advisory Board. Additionally, the governor also announced that he has granted another 33 pardons, bringing his total number of pardons granted to 449.

