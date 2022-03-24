Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Plea Withdrawal

Plea Withdrawal

By: Derek Hawkins March 24, 2022 7:32 am

Tommie Lee Carter appeals his judgment of conviction entered after he pled guilty to attempted robbery with the threat of force.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo