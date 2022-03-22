Annual scholarships available through AWL

Each year, the Association for Women Lawyers Foundation, a charitable arm of the Association for Women Lawyers, awards scholarships to law students enrolled in Marquette University Law School and the University of Wisconsin Law School. A portion of the proceeds from AWL’s Annual Women Judges Night, an evening honoring Wisconsin’s women judges, benefits the Foundation’s scholarship program. This year the event was held on March 15.
All scholarship applicants must satisfy these requirements:
- Applicant must be attending a Wisconsin law school in September 2022.
- Applicant must have completed the first or second year of law school.
- Applicant must be in good academic standing.
- Applicant must be a woman.
- Applicant must meet one or more of the selection criteria for the AWLF scholarship.
Selection Criteria for the AWLF Scholarship:
- Service to others.
- Diversity.
- Compelling financial need.
- Academic achievement.
- Unique life experience or circumstance (e.g., overcoming obstacles to attend or continue with law
school).
- Advancement of women in the profession.
Selection Criteria for the Virginia A. Pomeroy Scholarship:
The Virginia A. Pomeroy Scholarship honors the memory of AWL past-president and former Deputy State Public Defender Virginia A. Pomeroy, who began the AWL scholarship program in 1997. This scholarship may be awarded by AWLF in any year to deserving applicants. In addition to the selection criteria for the AWLF Scholarship, a successful applicant must demonstrate a special emphasis, through experience, employment, class work or clinical programs, in at least one of the following areas:
- Service to the vulnerable or disadvantaged
- Civil Rights Law
- Appellate practice
- Public Service
- Public Policy, or
- Public Interest Law.
Selection Criteria for the Shirley S. Abrahamson Scholarship:
- Demonstrated perseverance in the face of adversity
- Commitment to issues affecting women and/or children in the community
- Commitment to public service
Scholarship recipients are notified of their award on or after July 31. Scholarship checks are presented to the recipients at AWL’s Annual Meeting in September 2022. Although the exact amount of the scholarships has not yet been set, in recent years they have been $2,500 per person. All scholarship applicants receive a complimentary one-year membership in AWL. Scholarship recipients also receive a complimentary ticket to AWL’s Women Judges’ Night in the spring.
How to Apply:
- An eligible application consists of a current resume, a law school transcript, and a cover letter.
- An official transcript is preferred, but an unofficial transcript is acceptable if the official version is not available by the application deadline. You may resubmit your updated transcript after June 15 if it is not available prior to the deadline.
- Your cover letter must discuss the specific ways in which you satisfy the criteria for the AWL Foundation Scholarship, the Pomeroy Scholarship, and/or the Abrahamson Scholarship. One cover letter is sufficient to apply for all three.
- Applications must be submitted to the AWL Foundation Scholarship Committee at 3322 N. 92nd Street, Milwaukee, WI 53222, or to associationforwomenlawyers@gmail.com. Electronic applications are encouraged. Transcripts can be mailed or emailed.
- You will receive a confirmation email. If you have not received a response within 24 hours of having submitted an application, please resend.
- All eligible applications must be received no later than June 15.