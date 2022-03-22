Annual scholarships available through AWL

Each year, the Association for Women Lawyers Foundation, a charitable arm of the Association for Women Lawyers, awards scholarships to law students enrolled in Marquette University Law School and the University of Wisconsin Law School. A portion of the proceeds from AWL’s Annual Women Judges Night, an evening honoring Wisconsin’s women judges, benefits the Foundation’s scholarship program. This year the event was held on March 15.

All scholarship applicants must satisfy these requirements:

Applicant must be attending a Wisconsin law school in September 2022.

Applicant must have completed the first or second year of law school.

Applicant must be in good academic standing.

Applicant must be a woman.

Applicant must meet one or more of the selection criteria for the AWLF scholarship.

Selection Criteria for the AWLF Scholarship:

Service to others.

Diversity.

Compelling financial need.

Academic achievement.

Unique life experience or circumstance (e.g., overcoming obstacles to attend or continue with law

school).

school). Advancement of women in the profession.

Selection Criteria for the Virginia A. Pomeroy Scholarship:

The Virginia A. Pomeroy Scholarship honors the memory of AWL past-president and former Deputy State Public Defender Virginia A. Pomeroy, who began the AWL scholarship program in 1997. This scholarship may be awarded by AWLF in any year to deserving applicants. In addition to the selection criteria for the AWLF Scholarship, a successful applicant must demonstrate a special emphasis, through experience, employment, class work or clinical programs, in at least one of the following areas:

Service to the vulnerable or disadvantaged

Civil Rights Law

Appellate practice

Public Service

Public Policy, or

Public Interest Law.

Selection Criteria for the Shirley S. Abrahamson Scholarship:

Demonstrated perseverance in the face of adversity

Commitment to issues affecting women and/or children in the community

Commitment to public service

Scholarship recipients are notified of their award on or after July 31. Scholarship checks are presented to the recipients at AWL’s Annual Meeting in September 2022. Although the exact amount of the scholarships has not yet been set, in recent years they have been $2,500 per person. All scholarship applicants receive a complimentary one-year membership in AWL. Scholarship recipients also receive a complimentary ticket to AWL’s Women Judges’ Night in the spring.

How to Apply: